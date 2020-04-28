LIVE: Gov. Pritzker holds daily Illinois coronavirus briefing for Tuesday, April 28th

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is scheduled to hold a daily coronavirus briefing at 2:30 p.m CT.

Earlier today, Pritzker filed an appeal Tuesday after a state lawmaker challenged his stay-at-home order and won.

The appeal calls for a reversal of that ruling, and to dissolve Republican Rep. Darren Bailey’s temporary restraining order.

On Monday, Clay County Circuit Judge Michael McHaney issued a temporary injunction so Bailey could disregard the stay-at-home order.

Bailey, a Xenia resident, argued Pritzker did not have the authority to extend his stay at home order beyond the initial 30 days. He said the state already has a plan in place that the governor is ignoring.

In a national television appearance on the Today Show Tuesday morning, Pritzker said, “The suit itself was extraordinarily irresponsible. This state representative was looking to gain some celebrity for himself. He took it to a local court, to a local elected judge, and got the ruling that I think he knew he was going to get in that courtroom.”

“There were 90 people I’m told who were in that courtroom, all of whom seemed to be associated with that state rep,” Pritzker said. “They even seemed to have laughed when our Attorney General’s representatives talked about the fact that people will die if we lift this stay at home order. It’s abominable. It’s disgusting, frankly.”

