Illinois reporting decrease in COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A total of 1,178 new cases were announced in the state in the past 24 hours. Additionally, 39 people lost their life, bringing the state fatality total to 4,923 deaths.

The latest deaths occurred in the following locations:

– Cook County: 1 male 30s, 2 females 40s, 1 female 50s, 3 males 50s, 1 female 60s, 4 males 60s, 4 females 70s, 11 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

– DuPage County: 1 male 70s

– Fayette County: 1 male 70s

– Kane County: 1 male 80s

– LaSalle County: 1 female 90s

– Madison County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s

– McHenry County: 1 female 60s

– Peoria County: 1 female 70s

– St. Clair County: 1 male 70s

There are currently a total of 3,788 people are in the hospital with COVID-19. 1,035 patients are in the ICU and 590 individuals are on ventilators. A total of 786,794 tests have been distributed across the state.

The positivity rate now stands at 9.2% in the last 7 days. Hospitalizations are now at a six-week low.

Illinois’ confirmed case count stands at 113,195 after Tuesday’s update.

During the week of May 9th to May 16th, 780 COVID-19 deaths were reported. Dr. Ezike said this was the first week that there were fewer deaths than the previous week.

Governor Pritzker announced that all four regions in the ‘Restore Illinois’ are still on track to move onto Phase 3 at the end of the week.

The Winnebago County Health Department will hold a semi-weekly briefing at 3:30 p.m.

