LIVE: Gov. Pritzker holds daily Illinois coronavirus briefing for Friday, December 11th

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker paid tribute to frontline healthcare workers, acknowledging the sacrifices they’ve made in the months-long battle against the coronavirus.

The Governor praised the empathy, stamina, vision, kindheartedness of frontline doctors and nurses, saying, “The selfless self-sacrifice of our healthcare heroes has kept so many people alive during this pandemic.”

“May we all take a bit of inspiration from our healthcare workers,” Pritzker said. “If they can get through this, we can too.”

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 9,420 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 190 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 832,951 cases, including 14,050 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 104,448 specimens for a total 11,586,296. As of last night, 5,141 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,081 patients were in the ICU and 635 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.



The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from December 4 – December 10, 2020 is 9.4%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from December 4 – December 10, 2020 is 11.1%.

MORE HEADLINES: