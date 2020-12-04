LIVE: Gov. Pritzker holds daily Illinois coronavirus briefing for Friday, December 4th

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and health officials are scheduled to give a daily coronavirus update at 2:30 p.m. today.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 10,526 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 148 additional deaths. 

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 770,088 cases, including 12,974 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. As of last night, 5,453 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.  Of those, 1,153 patients were in the ICU and 703 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. 
 
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from November 27 – December 3, 2020 is 10.3%.  The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from November 27 – December 3, 2020 is 12.1%.

Region 1’s 7-day rolling positivity average: 15.3% (15.4% yesterday) 
Boone: 19.1% (19.4% yesterday)
Carroll: 9.1% (10.1 % yesterday)
DeKalb: 14.4% (14.4% yesterday)
Jo Daviess: 10.9% (9.8% yesterday)
Lee: 17.8% (18% yesterday)
Ogle: 15.9% (15.1% yesterday)
Stephenson: 16.2% (15% yesterday)
Whiteside: 13.3% (14.4% yesterday)
Winnebago: 15.2% (15.5% yesterday)

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories