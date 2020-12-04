LIVE: Gov. Pritzker holds daily Illinois coronavirus briefing for Friday, December 4th

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and health officials are scheduled to give a daily coronavirus update at 2:30 p.m. today.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 10,526 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 148 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 770,088 cases, including 12,974 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. As of last night, 5,453 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,153 patients were in the ICU and 703 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.



The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from November 27 – December 3, 2020 is 10.3%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from November 27 – December 3, 2020 is 12.1%.

Region 1’s 7-day rolling positivity average: 15.3% (15.4% yesterday)

Boone: 19.1% (19.4% yesterday)

Carroll: 9.1% (10.1 % yesterday)

DeKalb: 14.4% (14.4% yesterday)

Jo Daviess: 10.9% (9.8% yesterday)

Lee: 17.8% (18% yesterday)

Ogle: 15.9% (15.1% yesterday)

Stephenson: 16.2% (15% yesterday)

Whiteside: 13.3% (14.4% yesterday)

Winnebago: 15.2% (15.5% yesterday)

