CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is scheduled to hold a daily coronvirus briefing at approximately 2:30 p.m. CT.
MORE HEADLINES:
- LIVE: Gov Pritzker holds daily Illinois coronavirus briefing for Friday, May 15th
- Rockford-themed masks offered at local print shop
- 8-year-old T-Rex boy brings joy to his neighborhood
- Rockford’s federal court closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19
- Rockford Police arrest 4 in first night of ‘violent crime reduction’ patrols
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!