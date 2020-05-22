SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is scheduled to hold a daily coronavirus briefing at 2:30 p.m. CT.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Matthew McConaughey, wife donate PPE masks to hospitals in Texas
- LIVE: Gov. Pritzker holds daily Illinois coronavirus briefing for Friday, May 22nd
- Church that sued over Mississippi’s virus restrictions burns to the ground
- Neighbor upset by noise during drive-thru graduation places sign in yard: ‘Shut the “F” up’
- Former Chicago Bulls All-Star and coach Jerry Sloan has died
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!