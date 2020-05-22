LIVE: Gov. Pritzker holds daily Illinois coronavirus briefing for Friday, May 22nd

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is scheduled to hold a daily coronavirus briefing at 2:30 p.m. CT.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories