LIVE: Gov. Pritzker holds daily Illinois coronavirus briefing for Friday, May 8th

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is scheduled to hold Friday’s coronavirus briefing at approximately 2:30 p.m.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Severe Vitamin D deficiency may be connected to COVID-19 complications
- 2,887 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois Friday, 130 deaths
- ‘Stateline Sports Memories’: A young Danica Patrick shares her racing goals and dreams
- Lightfoot outlines plan to reopen Chicago
- Harlem School District residents to receive $4M property tax relief
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!