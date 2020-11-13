Gov. Pritzker’s daily Illinois coronavirus briefing for Friday, November 13th

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced today that he would be extending the state’s eviction moratorium by another 30 days.

“With input from smaller landlords and property owners, this new moratorium will ensure that the rents are paid by tenants who may have been taking advantage of the eviction moratorium but are in fact able to pay to make their monthly rent payments in line with the CDC eviction ban on renters, who have earned no more than $99,000 in annual income or $198,000 as joint filers for this calendar year are covered under this extension,” Pritzker said. “Renters who are unable to pay will be required to submit a declaration form to their landlord certifying that they are unable to pay their rent due to the substantial loss of income or an increase in out of pocket expenses stemming from the pandemic. This form will be available on the Illinois Housing Development Authority website for easy access.”

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 15,415 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 27 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 551,957 cases, including 10,504 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. As of last night, 5,362 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 990 patients were in the ICU and 488 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from November 6 – November 12 is 13.2%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from November 6, 2020 – November 12, 2020 is 14.5%.

All but six Illinois counties are at the warning level. Ninety-six counties, plus the city of Chicago, are currently reported at a warning level – Adams, Alexander, Bond, Boone, Brown, Bureau, Calhoun, Carroll, Cass, Christian, Clark, Clay, Clinton, Coles, Cook, Crawford, Cumberland, DeKalb, DeWitt, Douglas, DuPage, Edgar, Edwards, Effingham, Fayette, Ford, Franklin, Fulton, Gallatin, Greene, Grundy, Hamilton, Hancock, Hardin, Henderson, Henry, Iroquois, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Jersey, Jo Daviess, Johnson, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Knox, Lake, LaSalle, Lawrence, Lee, Livingston, Logan, Macon, Macoupin, Madison, Marion, Marshall, Massac, Mason, McDonough, McHenry, McLean, Mercer, Monroe, Morgan, Moultrie, Ogle, Peoria, Perry, Piatt, Pike, Pulaski, Putnam, Randolph, Richland, Rock Island, Saline, Sangamon, Schuyler, Scott, Shelby, St. Clair, Stephenson, Tazewell, Vermilion, Wabash, Warren, Washington, Wayne, White, Whiteside, Will, Williamson, Winnebago, Woodford, and the city of Chicago.

Region 1’s 7-day rolling positivity average: 19.4% (18.9 yesterday)

Boone: 23.7% (22.9% yesterday)

Carroll: 21.5% (20.5% yesterday)

DeKalb: 15% (14.3% yesterday)

Jo Daviess: 17.8% (14.3% yesterday)

Lee: 16.3% (15.7% yesterday)

Ogle: 20.2.8% (19.8% yesterday)

Stephenson: 20.7% (19.2% yesterday)

Whiteside: 23.8% (23% yesterday)

Winnebago: 19.2% (19.1% yesterday)

Hospital bed availability still at 26% — threshold is 20% (26% yesterday)

ICU Bed Availability at 34% — threshold is 20%

