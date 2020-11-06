Illinois contact tracing data says bars, restaurants, schools highest risk for COVID-19 exposure

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker continued to press his case for the closure of restaurant and bars on Friday, presenting contact tracing data at his daily press conference which pointed to indoor dining settings as the highest source of risk for COVID-19 exposure.

Exposure data is gathered by contact tracers who ask individuals to recall places and businesses they visited in the 14 days preceding the onset of their symptoms or a positive COVID-19 test. Most individuals will have more than one potential exposure location. Exposure data provides Illinois residents with information regarding where they are at the greatest risk for catching COVID-19.

Schools and workplaces were shown to be the second and third highest risk settings.

As of Friday, 10 schools across the state are currently experiencing outbreaks. The reported outbreaks do not include secondary cases that may occur in a household member who has not been in school grounds; however, the data does include people who associated with a COVID-positive student or staff during before and after school programs, like sports. All school-related data will be updated on a weekly basis.

The statistics showed factories, community events and churches as the three highest outbreak locations in the state.

On Friday, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced a single-day record of new COVID-19 cases, with 10,376 cases reported, and 49 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 465,540 cases, including 10,079 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. As of last night, 4,090 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 786 patients were in the ICU and 339 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 30 – November 5 is 9.6%.

Seventy-five counties, plus the city of Chicago, are currently reported at a warning level – Adams, Alexander, Bond, Boone, Bureau, Calhoun, Carroll, Chicago, Christian, Clay, Clinton, Coles, Cook, Crawford, Cumberland, DeKalb, Douglas, DuPage, Effingham, Franklin, Fulton, Gallatin, Greene, Grundy, Hamilton, Hancock, Iroquois, Jackson, Jasper, Jersey, Jo Daviess, Johnson, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Knox, Lake, LaSalle, Lee, Livingston, Logan, Macon, Madison, Marion, Mason, Massac, McHenry, Mercer, Monroe, Morgan, Moultrie, Ogle, Peoria, Perry, Pike, Pulaski, Putnam, Randolph, Rock Island, Saline, Sangamon, Scott, Shelby, St. Clair, Stephenson, Tazewell, Vermilion, Wabash, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Whiteside, Will, Williamson, Winnebago, and Woodford.

Region 1’s 7-day rolling positivity average: 15.8% (15.8% yesterday)

Boone: 20% (20.3% yesterday)

Carroll: 19.9% (19.9% yesterday)

DeKalb: 11.2% (11% yesterday)

Jo Daviess: 14.8% (16.1% yesterday)

Lee: 17.2% (16.7% yesterday)

Ogle: 16% (15.9% yesterday)

Stephenson: 18% (18% yesterday)

Whiteside: 17.3% (17.4% yesterday)

Winnebago: 15.9% (15.8% yesterday)

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

