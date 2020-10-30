Illinois bans indoor dining in 10 of 11 regions as COVID-19 cases surpass 400K

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health announced today that Region 6 – East Central Illinois – will go under resurgence mitigations beginning Monday, becoming the 10th out of 11 Illinois Regions where indoor dining at bars and restaurants is banned.

Region 6 includes Iroquois, Ford, Dewitt, Piatt, Champaign, Vermillion, Macon, Moultrie, Douglas, Edgar, Shelby, Coles, Cumberland, Clark, Fayette, Effingham, Jasper, Crawford, Clay, Richland, and Lawrence counties.

“As of this morning, Region 6 has now sustained an average positivity rate of 8 percent or higher for three days, today hitting 8.6 percent – meaning that, starting Monday, they will join the majority of the state in operating under resurgence mitigations,” said Pritzker.

Regions 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, and 9 will all operate under Tier 1 mitigation measures by the end of this weekend, given that these regions continue to report a 7-day rolling positivity rate above 8%. Regions 10 and 11 are now operating under Tier 1 mitigations after triggering additional mitigations based on sustained increases in both positivity and hospitalization rates. Region 1 is currently operating under Tier 2 mitigation measures after continuing to see a rise in positivity even under the Tier 1 mitigation framework, with the highest rolling positivity average in the state.

Mitigation measures taking effect November 2 in Region 6 include:

Bars

No indoor service

All outside bar service closes at 11:00 p.m.

All bar patrons should be seated at tables outside

No ordering, seating, or congregating at bar (bar stools should be removed)

Tables should be 6 feet apart

No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting

No dancing or standing indoors

Reservations required for each party

No seating of multiple parties at one table

Restaurants

No indoor dining or bar service

All outdoor dining closes at 11:00 p.m.

Outside dining tables should be 6 feet apart

No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting

Reservations required for each party

No seating of multiple parties at one table

Meetings, Social Events, Gatherings

Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25 percent of overall room capacity

No party buses

Gaming and Casinos close at 11:00 p.m., are limited to 25 percent capacity, and follow mitigations for bars and restaurants, if applicable

These mitigations do not apply to schools or polling places.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported a new single-day record of 6,943 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, including 36 additional deaths.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from October 23, 2020 – October 29, 2020 is 8.5%.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 402,401 cases, including 9,711 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Region 1’s 7-day rolling positivity average: 13.2% (12.9% yesterday)

Boone: 18.2% (16.4% yesterday)

Carroll: 11.3% (10.7% yesterday)

DeKalb: 9.9% (9.6% yesterday)

Jo Daviess: 10.1% (10% yesterday)

Lee: 12.9% (13.7% yesterday)

Ogle: 10.5% (10.3% yesterday)

Stephenson: 16.6% (16.7% yesterday)

Whiteside: 14.7% (14.3% yesterday)

Winnebago: 13.6% (13.5% yesterday)

