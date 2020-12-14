Illinois receives first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine, here’s what to expect

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced that Illinois has received its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, saying, “Today is a very special day that should instill us all with optimism and hope.

“As of this morning, the first shipments of the first FDA approved vaccine has arrived in Illinois. There are many scientists and researchers who deserve our admiration and thanks. But today I want to offer my gratitude to all the truck drivers,” he said.

“I’m proud to be an Illinoisan and be governor during this significant time,” he said, adding that he would take the vaccine when his time comes. He called the pandemic “a 9/11 everyday” as 3,000 people in Illinois die each day, on average, from the disease.

Illinois received about 43,000 doses in its first shipment of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine Monday. Most of the shots will be distributed to local health care centers for health care workers, according to Pritzker.

“Today marks only the beginning of the national vaccination rollout,” he said. “While this vaccine has been developed at an incredible pace, it’s gone though the formal regulatory process in a very transparent manner under arguably the most public scrutiny of any vaccine in human history.”

Pritzker has previously said he expects Illinois to receive about 109,000 doses within weeks. Chicago officials expect about 20,000 to 25,000 of those doses to arrive in the city.

The first round of the vaccine is being prioritized for those at the greatest risk of exposure, according to Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH).

The governor said there are 65,000 healthcare workers in Illinois and approximately 110,000 residents of long-term care facilities.

Mercyhealth’s Rockton campus has been identified as Rockford’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution coordination center, and will receive 4,875 initial doses of 86,000 to be distributed outside the city of Chicago.

Rockford ranked #1 on the IDPH’s list of the 10 regional hospitals in the 50 counties with the highest death rate per capita.

The other hospitals are located in Peoria, Springfield, Belleville, Carbondale, Urbana, Oak Lawn, Maywood, Elgin and Highland Park.

Ezike said a federal agreement with CVS and Walgreens pharmacies will enable staff there to directly vaccinate residents of long-term care facilities.

“We are seeing the beginning of the end of this pandemic,” Gov. Pritzker said. “This is an incredible testament to our research institutions, to our scientists, to the medical professionals who worked tirelessly everyday of this battle without ever knowing exactly when this day would come, but holding out hope in their hearts that it would. And here we are. May we all take a moment to feel that hope today.”

The Governor said the logistics of first shipments of the Pfizer vaccine are complex because they have to hold extreme cold temperatures as long as possible, and only remain viable for mere days once out of the cold storage.

Pritzker said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has approved the vaccine for all Americans ages 16-years and older.

For those who have a history of severe allergic reactions, the CDC says they should discuss the risks with their primary care physician.

Pritzker also said that pregnant women should discuss with their doctor before receiving the vaccine. A CDC report from last month said that pregnant women who get COVID-19 are at risk for more complications than non-pregnant women, but no data yet on how the vaccine affects pregnancy.

U.S. Department of Heath and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said Monday that he expects all Americans to be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine by late February or early March, 2021.

The second vaccine candidate, manufactured by Moderna, is expected to go before the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use approval in the coming weeks.

The IDPH today reported 7,214 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus, including 103 additional deaths.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from December 7 – December 13, 2020 is 8.7%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from December 7 – December 13, 2020 is 10.3%.

Region One 7-day Positivity: 11.1% (Down was 12.1%)

Boone: 12.4% (Down was 13.5%)

Carroll: 11.% (Down was 11.7%)

DeKalb: 10.6% (Down was 10.7%)

Jo Daviess: 13.1% (Up wa 8.3%)

Lee: 7.9% (Down was 10.6%)

Ogle: 12.6% (Up was 12.5%)

Stephenson: 7.6% (Down was 9.2%)

Whiteside: 9.4% (Down was 9.7%)

Winnebago: 12.4% (Down was 13.7%)

Dr. Ezike said the state has not seen “anything significant” in lowering infection spread after Thanksgiving, and said IDPH is examining the rolling totals and hopes to know more by next week.



Illinois continues to operate under Tier 3 coronavirus mitigations.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

