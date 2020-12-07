Gov. Pritzker gives update on deadly COVID-19 outbreak at LaSalle Veterans’ Home

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — At his daily press briefing on Monday, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said he hopes improvement in the state’s COVID-19 infections, in the 18 days since Tier 3 mitigations went into effect, is a positive trend.

Dr. Ezike said a teenager was included in the 90 COVID-19 related deaths that were reported on Monday.

Dr. Ezike added that statewide, there has been a slight decline in testing, so there has been a slight decline in positive cases. Pritzker added that the results of the Tier 3 mitigations won’t be fully known for two more weeks.

Hospitalizations are still 14% higher than in the Spring, he said.

Pritzker said the upcoming holiday season is still the focus of the state’s attention, as across the state, 3 of 4 staffed hospital beds are currently in use.

“These next four weeks may be the most crucial month during this entire pandemic,” Pritzker said, asking that residents plan smaller holiday gatherings this year.

“A surge in community transition is a certain prelude to more lives lost. We’re seeing it in the Midwest and across the nation,” he said, noting that Illinois averages 152 deaths per day.

“Please do everything you can to save your loved ones from that tragic loss,” he said.

Pritzker also addressed an outbreak at a LaSalle veteran’s home, where 39 of 96 residents have tested positive for COVID-19, along with 21 staff members. To date, he said, 32 residents have died.

Angela Mehlbrech, the administrator of the LaSalle Veterans Home, was fired and the US Office of Veterans Affairs announced Monday that Acting Assistant Director Anthony Vaughn will take over at interim home administrator immediately, and an investigation was launched late last month to ensure all veterans homes are in compliance with safety regulations.

“We will do everything possible to safeguard the lives of our heroes,” Pritzker said.

The governor also said he is “infuriated” by those who defy proven mitigations but profess “belated concern” now, saying bars and restaurant owners who defy mitigations are providing ways to transmit the virus while others suffer.

Pritzker said those who have received assistance will have the grants taken away if they don’t follow the law.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 8,691 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 90 additional deaths.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from November 30 – December 6, 2020 is 10.3%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from November 30 – December 6, 2020 is 11.9%.

Region 1’s 7-day rolling positivity average: 14.7% (14.7% yesterday)

Boone: 18.8% (18.8% yesterday)

Carroll: 8.4% (8.4 % yesterday)

DeKalb: 14% (14.1% yesterday)

Jo Daviess: 8.9% (9.8% yesterday)

Lee: 11.4% (11.4% yesterday)

Ogle: 16.4% (15.8% yesterday)

Stephenson: 13.9% (13.2% yesterday)

Whiteside: 13% (14.3% yesterday)

Winnebago: 15.4% (15.3% yesterday)

IDPH director Dr. Ngozi Ezike warned residents that peak flu season has not yet been reached, and the benefit of wearing a mask will also cut down on new flu cases.

MORE HEADLINES: