Ezike advises Illinois residents to cancel Thanksgiving plans

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said the state’s healthcare workers are overworked and exhausted as hospitals fill up with COVID-19 patients, and deaths statewide have increased 98% over the last two weeks.

As of today, the Governor said, on average, there are 400 more people in the hospital for coronavirus complications than there were after Spring Break, and an average of 81 Illinois residents die from the virus each day.

“The rate of increase continues to grow at an alarming rate,” Pritzker said, adding medical reinforcements are not available from other states as cases continue to rise nationwide.

Pritzker again hinted at another forthcoming stay-at-home order, saying people could die of other ailments if hospitals become overwhelmed.

“We need everyone to pitch in so we can take care of our heroes on the front lines,” he said.

Pritzker said Region 1 has doubled its hospitalizations since the Spring peak, and is now 150% higher with “no signs of slowing.”

Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike advised residents to cancel plans to gather this Thanksgiving and hold virtual celebrations instead.

“Those initial plans you made months ago…they may need to change,” she said. “You have to be thinking of all factors before you bring people into your home.”

Ezike encouraged residents to cook food and leave it on family members’ doorsteps.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 11,632 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 37 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 585,248 cases, including 10,779 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. As of last night, 5,581 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,144 patients were in the ICU and 514 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.



The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from November 9 – November 15, 2020 is 12.5%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from November 9 – November 15, 2020 is 14.7%.

Region 1’s 7-day rolling positivity average: 20.5% (29.2 yesterday, 23.7 Friday) DOWN

Boone: 29.7% (29.2% yesterday)

Carroll: 20.5% (23.2% yesterday)

DeKalb: 16.8% (16.3% yesterday)

Jo Daviess: 15.8% (16.3% yesterday)

Lee: 17.1% (16.5% yesterday)

Ogle: 18.5% (18.7% yesterday)

Stephenson: 22% (22.9% yesterday)

Whiteside: 25.7% (25.8% yesterday)

Winnebago: 19.9% (20.7% yesterday)

Hospital bed availability up to 34% — threshold is 20% (26% Friday)

ICU Bed Availability at 38% — threshold is 20% (34% Friday)

Dr. Michael Kulisz, of Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb, encouraged people who have medical emergencies to not be afraid of coming to the hospital.

