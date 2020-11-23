Pritzker says Senate Republicans are handing nation ‘a lump of coal’ if no stimulus bill passed

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said the U.S. Congress must take action to save COVID-19 unemployment benefits, which are currently scheduled to expire the day after Christmas.

“Unless the Republican Senate get a stimulus bill moving in December, Republicans will be putting a big lump of coal in in the Christmas stockings in a whole lot of Americans,” he said Monday.

Congressional Democrats and Republicans generally say a new stimulus bill is needed, but they disagree on the scope of it. Some Republicans are opposed to another round of checks directly to most taxpayers, and some don’t want Washington to “bail out” state and local governments that had financial struggles before the pandemic.

As of this week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D) continues to eye a bill in excess of $2 trillion while Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R) is looking for a much smaller package in the neighborhood of $500 billion.

Pritzker said it was “no secret” that the current U.S. fiscal crisis is much worse than Great Recession and is worse than anything in decades.

The Governor said the 2020 recession has seen 3.5 times the regular unemployment claims in first 9 months compared to 2008 and 2001 recessions.

In response, Pritzker said he signed an executive order to ease certification requirements for unemployment benefits and waived the “waiting week” before first payments arrive.

He said the Illinois Department of Employment Security has paid out over $17 billion in benefits to more than 1.3 million Illinois residents.

Pritzker warned that the federal government’s CARES Act funding expires December 26th and urged Congress to take action to pass additional COVID-19 stimulus funds.

Pritzker said he would do everything he could at the state level, but said his power is limited.

“Only the federal government can produce the stimulus we need to prevent disaster for many families here,” he said.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting 8,322 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases today. There also are 47 new deaths reported.

Today’s number is the first time since the state is reporting less than new 10,000 cases since last Wednesday.

That brings the total in the state to 664,620 cases and 11,533 deaths.

The preliminary seven-day statewide case positivity is 10.9%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity is 12.7%.

