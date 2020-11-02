Pritzker: State providing business relief as indoor dining ban extended to all 11 Illinois regions

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — On Monday, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said all 11 of Illinois’ regions are operating under enhanced resurgence mitigations due to climbing infection rates statewide.

On Saturday alone, the state reported 7,899 new positive cases, the highest single day total since the pandemic began.

The Governor has ordered a ban on indoor dining and gatherings of 25 people or more until a region reports three consecutive days of a 7-day rolling testing positivity rate of 6.5% or less.

Not a single region saw a decrease in new cases last week, Pritzker said.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 26 – November 1 is 8.1%. This is the number that IDPH has been consistently reporting in its daily releases and is calculated using total cases over total tests.

Region 1’s 7-day rolling positivity average: 14.3% (13.59% yesterday; 13.6 Friday)

Boone: 19.7% (17.6% yesterday)

Carroll: 15.6% (15% yesterday)

DeKalb: 10.3% (10.6% yesterday)

Jo Daviess: 9.1% (10% yesterday)

Lee: 17.6% (12.6% yesterday)

Ogle: 13.1% (12.1% yesterday)

Stephenson: 18.1% (17.9% yesterday)

Whiteside: 15.5% (15.1% yesterday)

Winnebago: 14.9% (13.4% yesterday)

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 6,222 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease on Monday, including 20 additional deaths.

– Champaign County: 1 male 60s

– Cook County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 2 males 70s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 0ver 100

– DuPage County: 1 male 80s

– Iroquois County: 1 male 80s

– Lake County: 1 male 80s

– Mason County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s

– Monroe County: 1 female 90s, 1 female over 100

– Piatt County: 1 female 60s

– Will County: 1 male 90s

Pritzker said the state has handed out more than $95 million in grants to struggling businesses so far through the Big Grants program, the largest business support program in the nation. Over 4,000 individual grants have been awarded in 469 Illinois cities and 89 counties. Pritzker said over $175 million in funding is still available.

Another grant program, called Local Cure, has distributed nearly $50 million in business interruption grants to small businesses, with another $31.9 million in process, and another $170 million remaining.

Pritzker said interruption grants have been divvied up to minority owned businesses (49%), women owned businesses (39%), and “disproportionately affected areas” (49%).

$46.5 million has been given to restaurants and taverns, $9 million for gyms, $3.3 million for indoor rec centers, $3 million for event spaces, and $1.9 for concert venues.

Grants can be applied for by visiting DCEO.il.gov.

With Election Day coming up tomorrow, Pritzker urged patience with the vote-counting this year, saying it could take until Friday to know some Illinois race results.

“We might not know [who will be the next] President on Wednesday, let alone Tuesday night,” Pritzker warned, saying some regions and counties have diminished capability to count votes versus other localities.

The governor also advised residents not to get their election results news from social media, saying foreign actors, including Iran, Russia, etc. are posing as Americans and producing disinformation.

