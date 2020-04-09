LIVE: Gov. Pritzker holds daily Illinois coronavirus briefing for Thursday, April 9th

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) -- A Rockford nursing home announced Wednesday that two of its residents had been diagnosed with coronavirus, and said the infections had happened "despite the best possible sanitation and precautionary measures."

Anam Care/Anam Glen, at 8104 Sayer Road, said they began following a "no visitor" policy and implementing "rigorous sanitation procedures" after the government released COVID-19 recommendations in early March.