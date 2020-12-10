LIVE: Gov. Pritzker holds daily Illinois coronavirus briefing for Thursday, December 10th

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and health officials are scheduled to hold a daily coronavirus update today at 2:30 p.m.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 11,101 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 196 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 823,531 cases, including 13,861 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 114,503 specimens for a total 11,481,848. As of last night, 5,138 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,081 patients were in the ICU and 606 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from December 3 – December 9, 2020 is 9.5%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from December 3 – December 9, 2020 is 11.4%.

