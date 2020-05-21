Gov. Pritzker activating National Guard ahead of major flooding expected statewide

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — At his daily briefing on Thursday, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said he has activated the National Guard to help communities prepare for potential flooding.

The Illinois River and nine other rivers in the state are forecast to flood over the next several days.

To date, four counties have declared disasters to gain resources and initiate a flood response.

“I have directed all agencies in my administration to doing everything possible to help local communities prepare for and respond to the potential flood risks presented in the current forecast,” said Pritzker. “COVID-19 has altered every facet of our lives, and that includes how we respond to emergencies or disasters. Our public safety agencies are working together to provide guidelines that limit potential exposures and keep everyone safe.”

Sixty National Guard soldiers have been activated to active duty to assist with the state’s response efforts.

Pritzker has issued state disaster proclamations for Grundy, Pike, Scott and Morgan counties.

In a coronavirus update, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced 2,268 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, and 87 additional deaths.

