Illinois has seen more than 1M unemployment claims since start of COVID-19 outbreak

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker took stock of the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the state at his daily briefing on Thursday.

The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) today released new statewide data showing the department processed 74,476 new initial unemployment claims for the week ending May 2, and with upward revisions from weeks past, has now processed 1,006,925 initial unemployment claims from March 1 through May 2.

This nearly 12 times the number of claims the department processed over the same period last year, when IDES processed just 78,100 initial unemployment claims.

The state will have 100 new agents starting Monday at IDES, with 100 more coming in following weeks, to handle the massive influx of unemployment requests.

In addition, Gov. Prtizker said he would no longer hold briefings on the weekends, but will continue to provide medical updates.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 2,641 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, along with 138 additional deaths.

The IDPH reports that 3,111 people have died from the disease to date. The state has confirmed 70,873 cases of coronavirus so far.

