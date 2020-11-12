Pritzker warns of stay-at-home order in coming days if COVID-19 infections continue to rise

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker warned that if the COVID-19 infection rates continue to rise over the next few days, he would issue a mandatory stay-at-home order.

Pritzker again made pleas to Illinois residents to stay home to stop the spread of the virus.

At his Thursday briefing, he recommended that families planning to gather for Thanksgiving should begin quarantining today, in order to avoid exposing loved ones to the coronavirus.

Pritzker also chastised elected officials who don’t enforce the state’s health safety guidelines, saying that they will be to blame if hospitals are overwhelmed with sick patients in the winter months.

The governor said “we will have to take more stringent action” if the infection numbers continue to rise.

Wisconsin’s Gov. Tony Evers announced a stay-at-home executive order for that state on Wednesday, as infection rates there are higher than New York’s were at the beginning of the pandemic, he said.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 12,702 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 43 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 536,542 cases, including 10,477 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

As of last night, 5,258 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 956 patients were in the ICU and 438 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from November 5– November 11 is 12.6%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from November 5, 2020 – November 11, 2020 is 13.9%.

To help decrease the positivity rate, IDPH recommends the following:

For the next three weeks, IDPH is asking people to stay home as much as possible, leaving only for necessary and essential activities, such as work if working from home is not an option, buying groceries, and visiting the pharmacy.

CDC and IDPH recommend limiting travel no matter the distance. In our current situation, with a rising prevalence of the virus, attending even small gatherings that mix households, or traveling to areas that are experiencing high rates of positivity, is not advised.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced a stay-at-home advisory for the City of Chicago that will go into effect starting Monday, Nov. 16.

Region 1’s 7-day rolling positivity average: 18.9% (18.3 yesterday)

Boone: 22.9% (21.9% yesterday)

Carroll: 20.5% (20.1% yesterday)

DeKalb: 14.3% (14.2% yesterday)

Jo Daviess: 14.3% (15.9% yesterday)

Lee: 15.7% (16.5% yesterday)

Ogle: 19.8% (19% yesterday)

Stephenson: 19.2% (19% yesterday)

Whiteside: 23% (21.4% yesterday)

Winnebago: 19.1% (18.4% yesterday)

Hospital bed availability down to 26% — threshold is 20% (this was 28% yesterday)

MORE HEADLINES: