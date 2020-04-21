Pritzker on possible extension of stay-at-home order: won’t open state to re-infection

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — At his daily briefing on Tuesday,Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said he doesn’t want to open the state to infection by removing restrictions of the stay-at-home order prematurely.

When the governor was asked if there would be an extension of the order past April 30th, Pritzker said he has been discussing with experts on tweaking the order and making the best changes before an extension is announced.

Pritzker also announced that Illinois is providing financial relief for federal student loan borrowers.

“I’m happy to announce that, as of today, more student loan borrowers in Illinois will now get relief,” said Pritzker. “The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation has worked tirelessly to secure loan relief options with twenty student loan servicers. Impacted borrowers can immediately contact their loan provider to get relief with these new options.”

Under this new initiative, Illinoisans with commercially-owned Federal Family Education Program Loans or privately held student loans who are struggling to make their payments due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be eligible for expanded relief. Borrowers in need of assistance must immediately contact their student loan servicer to identify the options that are appropriate to their circumstances. Relief options include:

Providing a minimum of 90 days of forebearance

Waiving late payment fees

Ensuring that no borrower is subject to negative credit reporting

Ceasing debt collection lawsuits for 90 days

Working with borrower to enroll them in other borrower assistance programs, such as income based repayment.

The governor said nearly 140,000 student loan holders will get relief from the new plan, which was created in partnership with over 20 student loan companies, including Navient, Nelnet, Edfinancial and others.

The state has also paused collection of law debts, and halted negative credit reporting.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,551 new cases of COVID-19 within the last 24 hours, and 59 additional deaths.

The state now has 33,059 positive cases of coronavirus, and 1,468 total deaths.

