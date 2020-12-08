LIVE: Gov. Pritzker holds daily Illinois coronavirus briefing for Tuesday, December 8th

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and state health officials are scheduled to hold a daily coronavirus briefing at 2:30 p.m. today.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 7,910 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 145 additional deaths.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from December 1 – December 6, 2020 is 9.9%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from December 1 – December 6, 2020 is 11.8%.

