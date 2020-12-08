CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and state health officials are scheduled to hold a daily coronavirus briefing at 2:30 p.m. today.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 7,910 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 145 additional deaths.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from December 1 – December 6, 2020 is 9.9%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from December 1 – December 6, 2020 is 11.8%.
MORE HEADLINES:
- LIVE: Gov. Pritzker holds daily Illinois coronavirus briefing for Tuesday, December 8th
- White Sox Abreu wins Hank Aaron award
- Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis has coronavirus: report
- Biden vows 100M vaccine shots in first 100 days, introduces health team
- Dad from military family steps up to sing national anthem when recording fails
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!