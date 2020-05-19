Illinois COVID-19 hospitalizations lowest since April 12th

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — On Tuesday, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said all four regions of Illinois are meeting criteria to move into Phase 3 of his five-phase Restore Illinois plan.

Among the most populous states, Illinois has now overtaken New York for more testing per capita over the past 7 days, Pritzker said.

The governor reiterated that anyone with symptoms can get a free test, and first responders, front line workers, including grocery store workers, should get tested.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,545 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, and 146 deaths in the last 24 hours.

A total of 4,379 people have died so far, and 98,030 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed.

Ezike said, “It’s great news that hospitalizations are the lowest they have been since we started reporting on April 12th.”

She attributed masks, social distancing, and staying at home as the reason the numbers are going down.

“Deaths would have been significantly increased if we did not implement stay-at-home order,” said Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health. “We could have seen tens of thousands of deaths.”

Pritzker voiced his displeasure with Illinois lawmakers “ignoring science” and joining “the minority of people protesting at the capitol.”

