Pritzker says ‘additional statewide action is possible’ as Illinois hospitalizations rise

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said “We have potentially months of the fight ahead of us,” at his Tuesday briefing, noting also that Region 1 has doubled its hospitalizations peak from late May.

“Even where things aren’t as awful, things are still bad,” he said, painting a grim outlook for Illinois.

“We are monitoring numbers closely and additional statewide action is possible,” he warned.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported a record 12,623 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus, including 79 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 511,183 cases, including 10,289 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. As of last night, 4,742 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 911 patients were in the ICU and 399 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from November 3 – November 9 is 12.0%.

Region 1’s 7-day rolling positivity average: 18.2% (17.6 yesterday)

Boone: 21.6% (21% yesterday)

Carroll: 19.6% (21.2% yesterday)

DeKalb: 13.4% (12.6% yesterday)

Jo Daviess: 18.4% (16.4% yesterday)

Lee: 14.9% (14% yesterday)

Ogle: 19.6% (18.7% yesterday)

Stephenson: 19.8% (19.1% yesterday)

Whiteside: 21.6% (20% yesterday)

Winnebago: 18.5% (17.9% yesterday)

Pritzker said yesterday’s announcement by Pfizer of a vaccine candidate which is 90% effective is “a very big deal” in fighting the virus, and said there are more trials ahead to find out if there are safety concerns with the vaccine, or if it protects people who have already had the virus.

“We stand ready in Illinois to build the appropriate logistics chain to distribute vaccines to our state’s residents,” he said.

