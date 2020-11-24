Gov. Pritzker encourages local businesses to apply for assistance ‘before it’s too late’

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — During Gov. Pritzker’s briefing, he encouraged local governments to apply for their share of the $250 million CURE program. The funds are available to prevent local governments from having to raise taxes or allocated money from other budgets (such as schools).

Cook and surrounding counties are not eligible for these funds. Gov. Pritzker says downstate has not been given its fair share in the past decades and says he is proud of his work to help.

At the beginning of November, the state was waiting on more than 500 government units to submit their requests. As of Tuesday, more than $118 million has been distributed. Still, 350 governments have not submitted their requests.

The deadline to apply is next Tuesday.

Small businesses are also reminded to apply for the Business Interruption Grants (BIG). A total of $140 million has been granted to more than 5,500 businesses statewide. BIG has $129 Million in funding remaining, which will be distributed “first come, first serve” until they are exhausted.

The governor also reminded residents that “our hospitals are still under siege” and thanks those who have changed their Thanksgiving plans due to COVID-19 guidelines.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 9,469 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 125 additional deaths.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from November 17 – November 23, 2020 is 10.4%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from November 17 – November 23, 2020 is 12.4%.

Region 1’s 7-day rolling positivity average: 16.3% (16.6% yesterday)

Boone: 22.8% (23.4% yesterday)

Carroll: 17.8% (14.1 % yesterday)

DeKalb: 12.1% (12.8% yesterday)

Jo Daviess: 16.1% (18.8% yesterday)

Lee: 15.4% (17% yesterday)

Ogle: 17.4% (17.8% yesterday)

Stephenson: 15.4% (14.9 % yesterday)

Whiteside: 19.4% (19.8% yesterday)

Winnebago: 16.1% (16.3% yesterday)

