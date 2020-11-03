Gov. Pritzker warns election results may be delayed as late as Friday

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker advised residents to stay off social media for the coming days, citing foreign actors trying to “pit Americans against each other” in the wake of the presidential election.

Pritzker also said state officials are making sure every eligible vote cast on time is counted, but warned results may not be available until as late as Friday.

Votes tallied must be announced by November 17th.

When asked by a reporter, Pritzker said he has not been contacted about any cabinet positions if Biden wins.

The governor also became upset when asked about election night watch parties scheduled to be held Tuesday across the state, saying the same people who local officials who allow them to happen will be turning to the state in the coming weeks when hospitalizations go up.

Pritzker ended by asking local law enforcement to enforce the state’s COVID-19 mitigation rules.

Illinois health officials reported 6,516 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 68 additional coronavirus-related deaths Tuesday.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, the COVID-19 case positivity rate from October 27-November 2 — which reflects the number of new confirmed cases compared to the number of tests over that period — rose for a 10th consecutive day to 8.2%.

Region 1’s 7-day rolling positivity average: 15.3% (14.6% yesterday)

Boone: 20% (19.7% yesterday)

Carroll: 16.9% (15.6% yesterday)

DeKalb: 10.8% (10.3% yesterday)

Jo Daviess: 11.7% (9.1% yesterday)

Lee: 17.8% (17.6% yesterday)

Ogle: 14% (13.1% yesterday)

Stephenson: 17.7% (18.1% yesterday)

Whiteside:16.8% (15.5% yesterday)

Winnebago:15.5 % (14.9% yesterday)

To move out of Tier 2 mitigation, which includes closure of indoor service at bars and restaurants, the Illinois Department of Public Health requires a rolling 7-day testing positivity rate of at or below 6.5% for three consecutive days.

Gov. JB Pritzker said on Monday that if a region remains above the trigger threshold of 8% for more than three weeks, he would consider moving that region into Tier 3 mitigations, which would involve the closure of non-essential retail, salons, and businesses.

