LIVE: Gov. Pritzker holds daily Illinois coronavirus briefing for Wednesday, April 15th

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is set to hold a daily coronavirus briefing at approximately 2:30 p.m.

At Wednesday’s daily briefing, Gov. JB Pritzker laid out the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Illinois’ state budget.

Budget experts estimate the Illinois will have a $2.7 billion shortfall for the 2020 fiscal year, and $4.6 billion in fiscal year 2021.

With short term borrowing to bridge through this crisis, the total shortfall for fiscal year 2021 is $6.2 billion when compared to the spending plan put forth by the Governor in February.

“This is a public health crisis – but it is accompanied by massive economic disruption that’s unprecedented in modern history. Illinoisans are all too familiar with the pain the lack of a state budget can cause, so let me just say up front: we will not go without a state budget,” said Pritzker.

“We will need to make extraordinarily difficult decisions on top of the difficult decisions we’ve already made, but together with the state legislature we will make them and we will do so with an unswerving dedication to fairness. In the midst of a pandemic, I am more resolute than ever to protect those who are suffering physical and financial hardship from it,” he continued.

Earlier this month, the Governor’s Office of Management and Budget directed agencies to take all possible steps to manage existing resources for the remainder of fiscal year 2020 by putting on hold all non-essential purchases and operational expenditures, freezing all travel that is not mission essential, and limiting all non-essential hiring.

These actions are expected to save at least $25 million for the general funds in fiscal year 2020. This is in addition to earlier efforts to identify efficiencies for the fiscal year 2021 budget, slated to save the state $750 million over the next three years.

The Governor has directed nearly $500 million in additional spending authority to IEMA through the emergency powers granted under the gubernatorial disaster proclamation.

Much of this spending is concentrated on obtaining personal protective equipment for frontline workers and ventilators to treat patients suffering from the most severe cases of COVID-19. An estimated $170 million has been expended to date.

Pritzker said he is working with the Treasurer to shift dollars to where they would be most helpful. He also said if his Graduated Income Tax plan doesn’t pass in November, the state will face a $7.4 billion added to the backlog.

