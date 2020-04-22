LIVE: Gov. Pritzker holds daily Illinois coronavirus briefing for Wednesday, April 22nd

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) -- Mayors and village presidents in Stephenson County have sent a letter to Gov. JB Pritzker asking him to ease restrictions affecting small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Many [businesses] are literally sacrificing everything at this time in order to meet their obligations, which go beyond payroll, rent and inventory," the letter reads. "The need for financial assistance have far exceeded the State and Federal funding sources that are available."