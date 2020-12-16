Pritzker says feds cut shipment of Pfizer vaccine in half, less coming than expected

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced Wednesday that the federal government will be delivering about half of the doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine than originally anticipated.

Previously, the federal government projected that 8 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine would be made available nationwide, but Pritzker said, as of this morning, the USDA downgraded that extimate to 4.3 million.

Additionally, Prtizker said the 8.8 million doses expected next week has been revised to 4.3 million.

Pritzker said the reduction in does not affect vaccine shipments which have already arrived.

Nationally, the 2nd vaccine candidate to the Pfizer vaccine, one developed by Moderna, is expected to receive FDA approval for emergency use this week. An independent review committee is expected to meet Thursday.

“We sit at a defining moment in our history,” Gov. Pritzker said. “We are now at a point where we can finally see the other side.”

At his daily press conference on Wednesday, Pritzker said the pandemic has shown the “digital divide” in Illinois, and pledge to bring broadband Internet to “everyone across our state” by 2024.

Pritzker acknowledged 1.1 million families don’t have access to computer. He went on to announce a new program, the Connect Illinois Computer Equity Network, which expects to give out 20,000 refurbished devices within the first year.

The governor said devices will be available for eligible families at events across Illinois in 2021. The program will accept used machines, upgrade them, and distribute them to residents.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 7,123 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 146 additional deaths.

Region 1’s 7-day rolling positivity average: 10.6% (10.7% yesterday)

Boone: 12.2% (12.7% yesterday)

Carroll: 7.9% (8.9 % yesterday)

DeKalb: 10.9% (10.8% yesterday)

Jo Daviess: 12.6% (13% yesterday)

Lee: 7.3% (7.1% yesterday)

Ogle: 12.2% (12.1% yesterday)

Stephenson: 7.5% (7.2% yesterday)

Whiteside: 8.1% (8.9% yesterday)

Winnebago: 11.7% (11.8% yesterday)

MORE HEADLINES: