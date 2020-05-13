Pritzker to officials, business who defy stay-at-home order: ‘there will be consequences’

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker chastised regional leaders and business owners who are re-opening early, warning the state will hold them accountable and “there will be consequences.”

On Wednesday, the Madison County Board overwhelmingly approved to move forward with their own plans to reopen starting today.

Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler said his county is not only dealing with a health issue but an economic issue as well.

“We believe that we can manage this on a county level and do a good job and a responsible job,” the chairman said.

Dr. Willie Wilson, a Chicago businessman, said Tuesday that 100 Illinois churches will hold full services on Sunday, in defiance of the executive order.

“In these extraordinary times where people are losing their jobs, and mental illness is on the rise, people look to the church for hope. I stand with these Pastors who have agreed to practice social distancing, provide face masks for their members and hand sanitizer,” Wilson said in a statement.

“I have no sympathy for those so intent on disregarding science and logic, so afraid to tell their constituents what they may not want to hear,” Pritzker said Wednesday.

“You weren’t elected to do what’s easy. You were elected to do what’s right,” he said. “How is 192 people who lost their lives [today] not real to you?”

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,677 new COVID-19 cases in the state within 24 hours, and 192 new deaths, the largest single-day fatalities so far.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 84,698 cases, including 3,792 deaths, in 99 counties in Illinois.

“For small minority of businesses who ignore the medical doctors and data and legal obligations of the residents of your communities: there will be consequences,” Pritzker continued.

The Governor said communities that break the law and reopen may face consequences, including a withholding of FEMA reimbursement for damages caused due to the outbreak.

Pritzker implored local law enforcement and state police and take action. “You will do harm to your own community,” he warned.

Gov. JB Pritzker said the state is working to support employees and residents of long-term care facilities, where outbreaks of COVID-19 are spreading.

“We have been focused on these facilities from very early in this crisis,” Pritzker said. “Providing testings to all residents and staff at facilities without outbreaks to isolate possible cases before transmission.”

The state has provided 30,000 tests to 129 nursing homes in the state, Pritzker said, and the Illinois Department of Public Health is working to keep test results to 48 hours.

