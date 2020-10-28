Gov. Pritzker chastises Illinois leaders who do not enforce dining ban

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker had stern words Wednesday for local leaders in affected regions who have chosen not to enforce his executive order, which bans indoor dining at restaurants and bars in an effort to stop residents from spreading coronavirus.

“The people of our state rely on local leaders to enforce public health guidance,” Pritzker said. “There are plenty of examples of local officials setting a bad example, refusing to believe the science and misleading their constituents. Getting beyond this pandemic, getting more kids into classrooms, keeping our businesses open, isn’t going to happen sooner or safely, if leaders are ignoring the virus.”

The governor and the Illinois Department of Public Health announced McHenry and Lake counties will fall under additional coronavirus resurgence restrictions beginning on Halloween.

Region 9 has seen a 7-day rolling average test positivity rate of 8 percent or above for three consecutive days, which exceed the thresholds set for establishing mitigation measures under the state’s Restore Illinois Resurgence Plan.

As of this morning, Region 9 – Lake and McHenry Counties – has now sustained an average positivity rate of 8 percent or higher for three days – meaning that they will join seven of our 11 other regions in operating under resurgence mitigations,” said Pritzker.“So, beginning on Saturday at 12:01 a.m., public gatherings in Lake and McHenry counties will be reduced to 25 people, and indoor dining and indoor bar service will be temporarily closed – although outdoor service in tents and takeout, delivery and drive through service will remain available.”

Mitigation measures taking effect October 31 in Region 9 include:

Bars

No indoor service

All outside bar service closes at 11:00 p.m.

All bar patrons should be seated at tables outside

No ordering, seating, or congregating at bar (bar stools should be removed)

Tables should be 6 feet apart

No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting

No dancing or standing indoors

Reservations required for each party

No seating of multiple parties at one table

Restaurants

No indoor dining or bar service

All outdoor dining closes at 11:00 p.m.

Outside dining tables should be 6 feet apart

No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting

Reservations required for each party

No seating of multiple parties at one table

Meetings, Social Events, Gatherings

Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25 percent of overall room capacity

No party buses

Gaming and Casinos close at 11:00 p.m., are limited to 25 percent capacity, and follow mitigations for bars and restaurants, if applicable

These mitigations do not apply to schools or polling places.

While all regions are seeing an increase in positivity rates, Region 9 has experienced sustained increases in both positivity and hospitalization rates. The region is currently seeing an 8.4 percent positivity average, an increase from 4.8 percent in September and from 3.1% percent in June. COVID-related hospital admissions have also surged, now three times as high as September and five times as high as June.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 6,110 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 51 additional deaths.

– Adams County: 1 female 80s

– Bureau County: 1 female 70s

– Clinton County: 1 female 90s

– Cook County: 1 youth, 3 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 2 females 90s

– DuPage County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 3 males 80s, 1 male 90s

– Franklin County: 1 female 50s

– Jefferson County: 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s

– Kankakee County: 1 female 80s

– Knox County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

– Lake County: 2 females 80s, 1 female 100+

– Macon County: 1 male 70s

– Madison County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s

– Marion County: 1 female 80s

– McLean County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 90s

– Peoria County: 2 females 80s, 2 females 90s

– Piatt County: 1 male 80s

– Rock Island County: 1 female 60s

– Stephenson County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s

– Wayne County: 1 male 60s

– Whiteside County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

– Will County: 2 males 80s

– Winnebago County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 389,095 cases, including 9,619 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 21 – October 27 is 6.7%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 70,752 specimens for a total 7,459,042. As of last night, 2,861 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 600 patients were in the ICU and 243 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Region 1’s 7-day rolling positivity average: 13% (12.5% yesterday)

Boone: 16.3% (15.9% yesterday)

Carroll: 8.9% (7.7% yesterday)

DeKalb: 10.2% (9.6% yesterday)

Jo Daviess: 11.7% (12% yesterday)

Lee: 12.3% (12.2% yesterday)

Ogle: 10.3% (10.6% yesterday)

Stephenson: 16.6% (12.8% yesterday)

Whiteside: 13.7% (12.9% yesterday)

Winnebago: 13.6% (13.5% yesterday)

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

