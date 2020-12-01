Pritzker: Anyone who met with family for Thanksgiving should assume COVID exposure, and self-isolate

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker advised that everyone who gathered with family for Thanksgiving should assume they have been exposed to coronavirus and should isolate themselves to halt the spread of COVID-19.

The governor said that even those who feel like they are suffering for a mild cold should stay home and isolate themselves for 10 days, as the state expects a surge in coronavirus cases from exposure at Thanksgiving gatherings.

Pritzker says there is hope that work on finalizing approval for the first coronavirus vaccine will be done in the next few days.

In advance of FDA approval, vaccines are on the way, Pritzker said, and are coming to Illinois in the middle of December. All of the first shipment of approximately 109,000 doses will go to healthcare workers because of the limited supply, he said.

Each person will need to take 2 doses, several months apart, of the Pfizer vaccine, meaning the state will only receive enough of the vaccine for 54,000 residents.

Pritzker warned that although he has been told Illinois will receive that number of vaccines in the first wave, “we are at the whim of the FDA, CDC and federal government.”

The second priority will be residents of long-care health facilities. The vaccines have not been approved for children yet, he said.

The Governor also said there are no mandates in place which would require every Illinoisian to receive the vaccine, but he said that is “something that is always in discussion.”

Pritzker also announced the creation of two new programs designed to help bring additional assistance to working class families and underrepresented communities of color across the State of Illinois.

Both programs launch December 1, 2020 and will continue until funding is exhausted.

“One of the biggest obstacles to buying a home is saving enough money for a down payment, which is increasingly difficult when saddled with student loan debt and taking care of a family,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “The Smart Buy and Opening Doors mortgage assistance programs will help bridge the financial gap that has historically prevented certain communities from owning a home. While we cannot undo past harms that resulted in barriers to home ownership for too many Illinoisans, my administration is committed to providing assistance that will allow more people to reach this goal.”

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 12,542 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 125 additional deaths.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from November 24 – November 30, 2020 is 10.4%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from November 24 – November 30, 2020 is 12.2%.

Region 1’s 7-day rolling positivity average: 14.8% (15% yesterday)

Boone: 20.3% (21% yesterday)

Carroll: 8.7% (10.3 % yesterday)

DeKalb: 11.9% (11.1% yesterday) Up

Jo Daviess: 9.5% (9.7% yesterday)

Lee: 18.4% (18.5% yesterday)

Ogle: 15.4% (15.2% yesterday) Up

Stephenson: 14.4% (15.6% yesterday)

Whiteside: 14.8% (15.3% yesterday)

Winnebago: 15.2% (15.7% yesterday)

