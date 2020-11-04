LIVE: Gov. Pritzker holds daily Illinois coronavirus update for Wednesday, November 4th

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and health officials are scheduled to hold a daily update on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic at 2:30 p.m. today.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 7,538 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 55 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 437,556 cases, including 9,933 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 71,857 specimens for a total 8,030,713. As of last night, 3,761 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 776 patients were in the ICU and 327 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 28 – November 3 is 8.5%.

Region 1’s 7-day rolling positivity average: 15.7% (15.3% yesterday)

Boone: 20.3% (20% yesterday)

Carroll: 19.1% (16.9% yesterday)

DeKalb: 11.1% (10.8% yesterday)

Jo Daviess: 13.9% (11.7% yesterday)

Lee: 17% (17.8% yesterday)

Ogle: 15.8% (14% yesterday)

Stephenson: 17.5% (17.7% yesterday)

Whiteside: 17.2% (16.8% yesterday)

Winnebago: 15.9 % (15.5% yesterday)

