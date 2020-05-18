Pritzker says Illinois will employ ‘state of the art’ contact tracing of COVID-19 patients

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — At his daily briefing on Monday, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker explained the state’s approach to “contact tracing” those who have had exposure to someone diagnosed with COVID-19, i an effort to slow the spread of the disease.

When patient tests positive, Pritzker said, an interviewer learns about all recent contact and level of exposure. Significant exposure means people are contacted and told they are at risk and came in contact with someone. No names mentioned, for privacy

“With Illinois’ daily availability of testing among the best in the nation, we want to grow our voluntary contact tracing so we can further control and reduce the rate of spread of COVID-19 and stop outbreaks in their tracks,” said Pritzker.

“Knowing if you’ve been exposed to someone with COVID-19 gives everyday Illinoisans the ability to keep their families and co-workers and friends safe by helping them seek testing or self-isolate, and it helps us build a public health system that truly supports them if their exposure leads to actual infection,” he said.

The Governor said he wants to increase voluntary contact tracing through a technology-based approach.

Illinois will be implementing a state-of-the-art project management and comprehension tool, to collect and hold all raw information relating to contact tracing for COVID-19 and providing forward-facing relationship management software for deployment throughout the state.

This personal contact management software will allow all local health departments to work on one platform, and allow IDPH to operate with an aggregated, real-time sense of where COVID-19 is in Illinois.

The Illinois Department of Public Health already uses reporting software called the Illinois National Electronic Disease Surveillance System, but Pritzker said the IDPH will be putting a new, “state of the art” system into use.

The IDPH is working with Partners in Health, a world-renowned organization responsible for success with contact tracing in Massachussetts.

Partners in Health will continue to advise IDPH on the state’s program design and how best to tailor it to all of Illinois’ communities.

Those interested in becoming a contact tracer can sign up here.

