Pritzker: Illinois has distributed more than $30M in coronavirus relief funds

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Gov. Pritzker held a press conference on Tuesday to discuss the impact of the Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund and to announce the final round of funding.

In total, Pritzker said the fund has distributed over $30 million to those affected by the coronavirus shutdowns, particularly African-American and Latino communities.

