Pritzker: Illinois has distributed more than $30M in coronavirus relief funds

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Gov. Pritzker held a press conference on Tuesday to discuss the impact of the Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund and to announce the final round of funding.
In total, Pritzker said the fund has distributed over $30 million to those affected by the coronavirus shutdowns, particularly African-American and Latino communities.
MORE HEADLINES:
- We pair your favorite snacks with Timber Hill wine
- Man told police he ‘lost it,’ shot mother to death over orange juice, remote and car use
- Head to Rural on Tap for free Pizza and Happy Hour specials
- Rush Creek is more than a distillery!
- Rock into September with some Rock’n Vodka cocktails
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!