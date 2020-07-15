LIVE: Gov. Pritzker holds Illinois coronavirus briefing for Wednesday, July 15th

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is scheduled to hold a coronavirus briefing at 12 p.m. CT today.

DEVELOPING…

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories