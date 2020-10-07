Pritzker says Region 1 cases continue to climb as Illinois reports 2,630 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said coronavirus cases continue to climb in Region 1, which includes Winnebago, Boone, Stephenson, Ogle and DeKalb counties.

The governor said the region’s rolling 7-day testing positivity rate sits at 8.6% today.

Pritzker said Regions 9 and 5 have flipped from a decrease to an increase in positivity rate, with Region 3 (Springfield) being the only region to flip from an increase to a stable rate. Region 4 is also above the 8% threshold, he said.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 2,630 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 42 additional confirmed deaths.

• Bureau County: 1 female 40s
• Champaign County: 1 female 80s
• Christian County: 1 female 70s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s
• Clinton County: 1 female 80s
• Coles County: 1 female 80s
• Cook County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 males 90s
• DuPage County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
• Franklin County: 1 male 90s
• Kane County: 1 female 70s
• Kankakee County: 1 male 70s
• Madison County: 1 female 90s
• Marion County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
• Perry County: 1 female 60s
• Randolph County: 1 male 70s
• Rock Island County: 1 male 70s
• Saline County: 1 female 80s
• Sangamon County: 1 male 90s
• Shelby County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s
• St. Clair County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
• Tazewell County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
• Wabash County: 1 male 70s
• Will County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 females 90s
• Williamson County: 1 female 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 307,641 cases, including 8,878 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 30 – October 6 is 3.5%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 58,820 specimens for a total of 6,033,289. As of last night, 1,679 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 372 patients were in the ICU and 165 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The State is doing nearly 63,000 tests per day, and over 6 million tests have been administered to date.

Pritzker also encouraged residents to participate in early in-person voting or vote-by-mail, of which a record number of registered voters have responded to this year.

The Illinois State Board of Elections is recommending that voters apply for a vote-by-mail ballot no later than October 15th. The mail-in ballots will need to be post marked by or on election day in order to be counted.

The State is investing $4 million to subsidize dropboxes and increase pay for election officials this year.

