Gov. Pritzker warns of rising COVID-19 positivity rate in Rockford region

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — After conducting nearly another 50,000 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours, Gov. JB Pritzker touted Illinois as the best-tested state in the Midwest. The governor said that Illinois also has the lowest positivity rate among neighboring states.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity remains steady at 3.5% (September 16 – September 22).

Region 1 (which includes Rockford) in Illinois has continued to climb towards the 8% positivity rate threshold, sitting at 7.5% currently in the latest 7-day rolling average.

The governor pointed towards the Metro-East region, which borders Missouri, as an example of an area that worked to lower its positivity rate after reaching nearly a 10% rate. The region now sits near 5.5%.

1,848 new cases of COVID-19 were announced on Wednesday, marking a total of 279,114 confirmed cases in the state since the pandemic began.

An additional 22 deaths were also announced on Wednesday. A total of 8,508 people in Illinois have lost their battle with COVID-19.

