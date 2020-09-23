CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — After conducting nearly another 50,000 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours, Gov. JB Pritzker touted Illinois as the best-tested state in the Midwest. The governor said that Illinois also has the lowest positivity rate among neighboring states.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity remains steady at 3.5% (September 16 – September 22).
Region 1 (which includes Rockford) in Illinois has continued to climb towards the 8% positivity rate threshold, sitting at 7.5% currently in the latest 7-day rolling average.
The governor pointed towards the Metro-East region, which borders Missouri, as an example of an area that worked to lower its positivity rate after reaching nearly a 10% rate. The region now sits near 5.5%.
1,848 new cases of COVID-19 were announced on Wednesday, marking a total of 279,114 confirmed cases in the state since the pandemic began.
An additional 22 deaths were also announced on Wednesday. A total of 8,508 people in Illinois have lost their battle with COVID-19.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Illinois reports 1,848 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, 22 deaths
- Gov. Pritzker warns of rising COVID-19 positivity rate in Rockford region
- Rockford E. State, Roscoe driver’s license facilities shut down due to COVID-19
- Illinois National Guard in ‘state of readiness’ ahead of Breonna Taylor announcement
- Illinois Secretary of State extends driver’s license deadline to Feb 1, 2021
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!