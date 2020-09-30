Region 1 positivity rate at 8.4% Wednesday, as coronavirus cases increase

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said only with a testing positivity rate of less than 6.5% for 3 consecutive days will he relax newly imposed restrictions, which go into effect on Saturday.

Gov. Pritzker delivered the news via a virtual briefing Wednesday, as he is currently under a self-imposed 14-day quarantine after an office staffer tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

On Tuesday, Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health announced further restrictions for Region 1, consisting of Winnebago, Boone, Ogle, Stephenson, DeKalb, Lee, Jo Daviess, Carroll and Whiteside counties, would begin Saturday, October 3rd.

The Region 1 area has seen three consecutive days of a 8% or greater rolling 7-day testing positivity rate.

As of Wednesday, Region 1’s overall positivity rate sits at 8.4%. Winnebago County’s positivity rate is up to 9.6%. Boone County sits at 10%.

According to guidance, all indoor bar and restaurant service must cease, and establishments can offer outdoor service only, and only until 11 p.m. Reservations will be required for seating.

Pritzker said Region 1 has seen an increase in coronavirus-related hospitalizations, but said the level was not yet at a dire level.

On Wednesday, the IDPH released its statewide guidance on Halloween activities, including trick-or-treating, hayrides, parties and more.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 2,273 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 35 additional confirmed deaths.

