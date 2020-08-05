LIVE: Gov. Pritzker holds Illinois coronavirus press conference for Wednesday, August 5th

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is scheduled to hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. CT today to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic.
