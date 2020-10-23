LIVE: Gov. Pritzker holds Illinois coronavirus update for Friday, October 23rd

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Health Department has issued closure orders for 13 more locally owned businesses for remaining open or refusing to enforce face covering mandates, in defiance of Gov. JB Pritzker’s latest Region 1 COVID-19 restrictions.

The Filling Station in Rockford, Ace Hardware in Roscoe, Spring Garden Restaurant in Loves Park, Opsahl's Tavern in Rockford, Neli's Family Restaurant in South Beloit, Casey's Pub in Loves Park, Potato Shak in Loves Park, Nora's Place in South Beloit, Firehouse Pub in Roscoe, JJ's Tavern in South Beloit, Rascal's Bar and Grill in Loves Park, RBI's in Rockford, and the Waffle Shop in Loves Park were issued Order of Closures.