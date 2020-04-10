IDPH: Illinois’ African-Americans five times more likely to die from coronavirus

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — At the governor’s daily briefing on Friday, Illinois Public Health Department (IDPH) Director Dr. Ngozi Ezeike said African-Americans are five times more likely than Whites to die from coronavirus.

According to the IDPH, For Blacks in their 50’s, the mortality rate is 12 times higher; for those in their 60’s, eight times higher; for those in their 70’s, it’s 10 times higher.

Ezeike said the disparity between Illinois’ black population and white and/or Hispanic is due to underlying health problems, such as heart disease, stroke, asthma, diabetes, and obesity, which are higher in Black Americans; co-habitation, in which multiple people share a home; and jobs which by their nature do not allow for the ability to work-from-home.

Gov. JB Pritzker said Illinois is working hard to expand coronavirus testing capacity in the state.

“Generations of systemic disadvantages in healthcare delivery and healthcare access in communities of color, and Black communities in particular, are now amplified in this crisis all across the state and across the nation,” said Pritzker. “We are making sure that our plans reflect equity in access, testing and treatment and we are asking the same of healthcare providers across the state. It’s in moments of crisis that we owe each other even greater expressions of humanity.”

The state will provide $51 million to 45 healthcare centers, and Illinois is set to receive 15 rapid test machines which will be deployed to federally qualified health centers and the Department of Corrections.

The governor also said hotel rooms will be made available for people who test positive for the disease throughout the state.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced an additional 1,465 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state within the last 24 hours, and 66 deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 17,887 cases, including 596 deaths, in 83 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

At the briefing, Pritzker continued to urge people to stay home and not visit their families on Easter Sunday, encouraging people to use devices to connect online.

“It appears we are bending the curve, but we’re not there yet when it comes to bending the curve down,” Pritzker said.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

