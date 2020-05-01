Illinois to hire ‘army’ of contact tracers to battle coronavirus, Pritzker says

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said Illinois would create a massive contact-tracing program to notify residents if they have come in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

“Existing health infrastructure just can’t keep pace (with the rate of new infections),” Pritzker said at his Friday briefing, highlighting the state’s need to search out possibly infected individuals before they unwittingly transmit the disease.

Pritzker said when an individual tests positive for coronavirus, a contact tracer reaches out to them electronically or via interview and attempts to retrace that person’s steps over the past 14 days, and contact anyone whom they may have exposed to the virus.

Health officials said individuals who are sick are kept anonymous when contact tracers notify those who were potentially exposed.

The Governor said the state will be hiring an army of contact tracers over the coming weeks, with local health departments as the regional hubs.

The state said will will hire professional and skilled health workers, recent graduates, and volunteers.

Health officials hope to begin rolling out the program at the end of May, at a cost of approximately $80 million.

On Friday, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced 3,137 new cases, the highest reported so far. 105 people have died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

