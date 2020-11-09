LIVE: Gov. Pritzker holds Illinois daily coronavirus briefing for Monday, November 9th

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and health officials are scheduled to provide an update on the state’s coronavirus pandemic response at 2:30 p.m. today.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 10,573 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 14 additional deaths.

Carroll County: 1 male 60s

Coles County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 70s

Cook County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 3 males 80s, 1 male 90s

DuPage County: 1 female 80s

LaSalle County: 1 male 70s

Macoupin County: 1 female 90s

Tazewell County: 1 female 70s

Will County: 1 female over 100

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 498,560 cases, including 10,210 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 64,760 specimens for a total 8,469,064. As of last night, 4,409 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 857 patients were in the ICU and 376 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from November 2 – November 8 is 11.4%. This is the number that IDPH has been consistently reporting in its daily releases and is calculated using total cases over total tests. Similar to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH has been using test positivity for regional mitigation metrics on its website since mid-July. Test positivity is calculated using the number of COVID-19 positive tests over total tests. On October 29, 2020, IDPH began reporting the statewide test positivity in its daily releases. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from November 2, 2020 – November 8, 2020 is 12.4%.

Region 1’s 7-day rolling positivity average: 17.6% (18.8 yesterday; 15.8% Friday)

Boone: 21% (21.1% yesterday)

Carroll: 21.2% (20.1% yesterday)

DeKalb: 12.6% (12.1% yesterday)

Jo Daviess: 16.4% (15% yesterday)

Lee: 14% (17.4% yesterday)

Ogle: 18.7% (17.6% yesterday)

Stephenson: 19.1% (17.7% yesterday)

Whiteside: 20% (18.3% yesterday)

Winnebago: 17.9% (17.2% yesterday)

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

