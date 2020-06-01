LIVE: Gov. Pritzker holds press briefing in Chicago

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is scheduled to hold a media briefing at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

It is expected that the governor will address civic unrest in Illinois following a weekend of violent incidents, stemming from the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis last Monday.

At a governor’s conference call with President Trump this afternoon, Pritzker said, “I wanted to take this moment – and I can’t let it pass – to speak up and say that I’ve been extraordinarily concerned about the rhetoric that’s been used by you,” according to a transcript.

“It’s been inflammatory, and it’s not okay for that officer to choke George Floyd to death,” Pritzker said. “But we have to call for calm. We have to have police reform called for.”

According to WMAQ, Trump responded by criticizing Pritzker’s rhetoric surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

Pritzker is no longer holding daily coronavirus briefings.

The state saw it’s lowest cases in 2 months on Monday, with 974 new cases, and 23 additional deaths statewide.

