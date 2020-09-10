Gov. Pritzker in Rockford to announce help for those unemployed due to COVID-19

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — During a visit to Rockford’s Workforce Connection on Thursday, Gov. JB Pritzker announced a $16.6 million investment to expand opportunities for Illinois residents who have become unemployed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Pritzker said the investment is made possible by federal funding from employment recovery and disaster recovery grants.

As part of the initiative, the State hopes to train and hire 1,300 people for an array of jobs in Rockford and across Illinois.

“I promise to leave no stone in combating this virus in returning Illinois to work and most importantly keeping our residents safe,” Pritzker said.

“These employment recovery program grants will be used for short term training programs that are less than 12 months in length, computer numerical controlled changing (CNC) is one for individuals looking to move into another area of manufacturing and want to upgrade basic skills, and want to further develop their digital literacy to fit into the world of advanced manufacturing,” he added.

The governor encouraged job seekers and employers to visit the State’s Get Hired website for more information.

