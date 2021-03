Sometimes it seems like EVERY season is allergy season. Whether you suffer because of tree pollen, ragweed, or indoor dust, chances are you’re coughing, sneezing, or sniffling. And with the coronavirus still a concern, you might wonder if it’s more than just an allergy. Consumer Reports has some simple ways to tell the difference and some advice on overcoming annoying allergy symptoms.

With COVID-19 still around, any sign of illness, such as a lingering cough, is nothing to sneeze at. There is some overlap in COVID-19 and allergy symptoms. But one big difference is a fever and loss of taste or smell. Those can be signs of COVID-19, so quarantine and get tested right away.