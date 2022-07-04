CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is set to hold a news conference at 5 p.m. Monday to address the mass shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade earlier today.

Six people were killed and 24 injured after a gunman opened fire from a rooftop with a high-powered rifle.

Police say the suspect is still at large.

“I want to begin by honoring the heroic actions of law enforcement who ran toward the gunshots they heard today. In particular, lives were saved because the Highland Park Police courageously protected and served their community,” Pritzker said during a press conference.

The Illinois governor gave Highland Park residents reassurance that law enforcement is doing what they can to find the suspect.

“To the residents of Highland Park and surrounding communities: This murderer will be brought to justice. But until that happens, please follow instructions from local authorities on how best to keep you and your family safe. And please know that every resource at the state’s disposal will be available to you in the days and weeks ahead as you recover from this horrific tragedy,” Pritzker said.

Pritzker gave his condolences to the family of the six victims, and said that his family is grieving with them.

“There are no words for the kind of evil that shows up at a public celebration of freedom, hides on a roof and shoots innocent people with an assault rifle. There are no words I can offer to lessen the pain of those families who will no longer associate the 4th of July with celebration, but instead with grief. Please know that our state grieves with you, that MK and I and our family grieve with you,” Pritzker said. “It is devastating that a celebration of America was ripped apart by our uniquely American plague. A day dedicated to freedom has put into stark relief the one freedom we as a nation refuse to uphold – the freedom of our fellow citizens to live without the daily fear of gun violence.”

Pritzker proceeded to voice his anger at the gun violence that is plaguing the country.

“If you are angry today, I’m here to tell you to be angry. I’m furious,” he said. “I’m furious that yet more innocent lives were taken by gun violence. I’m furious that their loved ones are forever broken by what took place today. I’m furious that children and their families have been traumatized. I’m furious that this is happening in communities all across Illinois and America. I’m furious because it does not have to be this way and yet we as a nation, well, we continue to allow this to happen. While we celebrate the 4th of July just once a year, mass shootings have become our weekly – yes, weekly – American tradition.”

The governor said that change needs to happen in order to prevent more mass shootings.

“It’s the 4th of July – a day for reflection on our freedoms. Our founders carried muskets, not assault weapons. And I don’t think a single one of them would have said you have a constitutional right to an assault weapon with a high capacity magazine — or that that is more important than the right of the people who attended this parade today to live,” Pritzker said. “So yes, I’m angry. We as a nation deserve better.”

Earlier today, Pritzker released a statement saying:

“Today, I ask all Illinoisans to pray for the families who have been devastated by the evil unleashed this morning in Highland Park, for those who have lost loved ones and for those who have been injured. I also ask that we all pray for our first responders at all levels of government who are actively working to bring the suspect into custody, and whose bravery undoubtedly saved innocent lives on the scene.

“There are no words for the kind of monster who lies in wait and fires into a crowd of families with children celebrating a holiday with their community. There are no words for the kind of evil that robs our neighbors of their hopes, their dreams, their futures. There are no words I can offer to lift the pain of those they leave behind. Please know that our state grieves with you, that MK and I grieve with you.

“But grief will not bring the victims back, and prayers alone will not put a stop to the terror of rampant gun violence in our country.

“I will stand firm with Illinoisans and Americans: we must – and we will – end this plague of gun violence. “