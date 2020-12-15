‘This is going to be tough’: Pritzker says $700M cuts needed to address Illinois’ 2020 budget shortfall

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced that the first Illinoisians had received the first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine today.

Pritzker said more than 100,000 frontline healthcare workers would be inoculated within the next week in Phase 1A of the vaccine rollout.

The governor also noted that today the U.S. Food and Drug Administration released findings of its review of the second, Moderna vaccine, which was found to be 95% effective against the virus.

Moderna’s vaccine is expected to go before the FDA review panel to be authorized for emergency use this Thursday.

Pritzker said Illinois’ vaccine shipments next week will likely include both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

He also gave an update on the state’s finances, which has been battered by the COVID-19 crisis. The state stands to face a $3.9 billion shortfall this fiscal year, he said, announcing $700 million in spending reductions, which includes a hiring freeze, grant restrictions and operational savings.

The plan would consist of $71.1 million in public safety cuts, $200.2 million from healthcare and human services, and $135.1 million from economic development, environment, and culture. The final $304.8 million would come from government services.

“As all you know, the pandemic has caused every state in the nation to face tremendous revenue shortfalls and Illinois is no exception. The virus has created job losses that have not been seen since The Great Depression. The financial damage to families across America means fewer purchases of goods. Our travel-tourism industry has been decimated, causing the restaurant and hospitality industry to suffer mightily. All of that has not only impacted American families, but also state budgets,” he said.

Pritzker said negotiations are ongoing with AFSCME and other employee unions to find $75 million that can be saved, which he said could involve furlough days, expand discounted pension buyouts, consolidation of police and fire pensions, and negotiated employee healthcare savings.

AFSCME executive director Roberta Lynch responded in a statement Tuesday, saying, “Undoubtedly our state faces a severe fiscal crisis and action is urgently needed. However, it is grossly unjust to suggest that frontline state employees who have already sacrificed so much in our current public health crisis should bear an outsized share of the burden of fixing the state’s fiscal crisis as well. Moreover, it is counterproductive in the extreme to target these employees at a time when the need for state services and the demands on state government are greater than ever.”

Pritzker also said he would create a Department of Corrections facilities closure work group to identify savings that can be had due to the lower offender population.

Pritzker said a loss of state tax revenue will cause a $4 billion shortfall over the next 2 years, and said he has been talking to members of Congress and “aggressively advocating for direct federal support.”

He scolded those who advocated against his Fair Tax proposal, which was voted down at the last election, which Pritzker maintains could have brought structural balance to the budget.

Without the Fair Tax in place, Pritzker said there were fewer options to choose from to bring the state’s fiscal house to order.

He said his team scoured the budget to find cuts that cause the least pain, but said they would affect all of Illinois residents.

“This is going to be tough,” he said, adding that there will be a lot of work for the legislature to do when it returns next month.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 7,359 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus, including 117 additional deaths.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from December 8 – December 14, 2020 is 8.6%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from December 8 – December 14, 2020 is 10.3%,

Region 1’s 7-day rolling positivity average: 10.7% (11.1% yesterday)

Boone: 12.7% (12.4% yesterday)

Carroll: 8.9% (11.1 % yesterday)

DeKalb: 10.8% (10.6% yesterday)

Jo Daviess: 13% (13.1% yesterday)

Lee: 7.1% (7.9% yesterday)

Ogle: 12.1% (12.6% yesterday)

Stephenson: 7.2% (7.6% yesterday)

Whiteside: 8.9% (9.4% yesterday)

Winnebago: 11.8% (12.4% yesterday)

MORE HEADLINES: