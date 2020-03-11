Coronavirus in Illinois: Six new cases confirmed Wednesday

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Gov. JB Pritzker gave a daily briefing on the status of Illinois’ coronavirus cases at a press conference Wednesday.

Pritzker announced 6 new cases of confirmed COVID-19 in the Illinois, bringing the total to 25 statewide.

Officials said most of the new cases were in Chicago or Cook County, with one Lake County man in his 50’s contracting the disease.

Of the Cook County/Chicago patients, one is said to be in their 80s, two men in their 70s, a woman in her 50s, and man in 40s.

The Illinois General Assembly has decided to postpone the legislative session until March 24th, Pritzker said.

The State is also recommending that citizens elect to use mail-in voting ballots for next Tuesday’s upcoming Illinois primary.

Pritzker also recommended that residents avoid any large gatherings, in an effort to prevent transmission of the virus.

Earlier today, the City of Chicago “postponed” this weekend’s St. Patrick’s Day parade and the WHO declared coronavirus outbreak as a global pandemic.

DEVELOPING…

